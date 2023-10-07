Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.81 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

