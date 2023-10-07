Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,253.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.