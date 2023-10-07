Financial & Tax Architects LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 150.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $845.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $855.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

