AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

