Forza Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.