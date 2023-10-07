Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

CRM stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.