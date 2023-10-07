Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

