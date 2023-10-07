Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $875,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

