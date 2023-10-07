iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,784,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,383,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

