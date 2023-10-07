Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.