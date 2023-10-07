OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,253.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

