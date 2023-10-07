Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

