Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. 15,391,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

