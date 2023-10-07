Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,277,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.81 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

