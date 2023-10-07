Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.