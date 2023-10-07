International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

