Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 6,378 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $228,037,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,147,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $587,849,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.