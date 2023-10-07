Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $228.04 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Comcast worth $228,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.