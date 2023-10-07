Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

