Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.52.

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $468.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.63. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

