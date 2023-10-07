Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

