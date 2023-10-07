Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,049,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,282,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.94. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

