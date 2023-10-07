Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.73. 1,135,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.