Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

