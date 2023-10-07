Focused Investors LLC Has $146.49 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $146,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

