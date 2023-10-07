Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

