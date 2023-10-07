Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.