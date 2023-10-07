Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $125,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $102,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.43 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.