Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

