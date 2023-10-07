Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

