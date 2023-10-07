Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $498.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.