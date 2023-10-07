Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.