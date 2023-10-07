FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

