Mathes Company Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.