Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $88,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $149.32. 3,204,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,792. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.03.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

