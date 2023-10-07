iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.4% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 408,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.