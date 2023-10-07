Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

