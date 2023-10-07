Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

