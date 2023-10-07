Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Adobe by 1,809.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

