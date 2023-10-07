ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $146,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

