Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $181,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,882,000. Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

