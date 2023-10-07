Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,212. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.