Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DUK opened at $86.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

