Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

