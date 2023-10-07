Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

