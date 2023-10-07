Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 5.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $155,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.06. 2,044,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

