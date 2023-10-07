Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

