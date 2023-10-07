Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 790 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

