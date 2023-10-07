Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $361.15 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,121 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 5.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $361,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

