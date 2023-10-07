Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,394 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $372,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIG stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

